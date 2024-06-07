Letter: Water is too important to waste on recreation

One hundred thirty-six thousand gallons per day? Chlorinating 7 million gallons of water and injecting it back into the ground? For a surf park in Kalaeola? Whose screwball idea is this anyway?

The Board of Water Supply is telling us we are already facing a drought this summer, to avoid watering our lawns, turn off the tap while we are brushing our teeth and take shorter showers. But that isn’t remotely enough. For life to exist, nothing is more essential. It originates in Heaven and is far, far too precious to us and to our grandchildren to waste for mere recreation for a handful of thrill seekers. It should be the last thing we waste!

James T. Nakata

Kaneohe

