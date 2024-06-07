Off the news: Holt, Sand Island group at legal odds

Former state Sen. Milton Holt has reemerged in the public spotlight — and his lawsuit against the Sand Island Business Association (SIBA) will draw headlines. Holt, 70, is suing SIBA’s board for discrimination and wrongful termination from his job as the group’s executive director.

Holt’s complaint mentions being falsely accused of stealing $500,000 in rent money from SIBA, which he helped create in 1988 as a senator. This case should offer interesting details about the workings of SIBA, which rents and manages about 5,000 square feet within Sand Island Industrial Park, while 50,000 square feet of the overall lot is state-managed.

Holt was once a rising political star — even discussed as governor material — until his sordid fall from grace, which included drug abuse, strip clubs, campaign theft and a prison stint.