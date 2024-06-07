Off the news: Oil, gas firms seek federal court strategy

Fossil-fuel companies are looking for a way to derail lawsuits by Hawaii and 24-plus other states and local governments who charge that oil and gas have loaded the atmosphere with carbon emissions, leading to climate change and billions of dollars in remediation costs.

In an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, the companies argue that climate change is a federal concern. A vote by the conservative court to take up the appeal would be a setback for Hawaii’s 4-year-old suit against Sunoco and 14 other companies.