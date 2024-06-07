Editorial: Wave resort needs stronger analysis

The ambitious — and contentious — Honokea Surf Villages and Resort project hit a snag last week after its environmental assessment was found sorely lacking by a state Circuit Court judge.

A mixed-use hub that promises to serve cultural, commercial and industry interests on fallow state land in Kalaeloa is compelling, but not so auspicious as to wager profits against the public good. More importantly, the environmental stability of any new development is non-negotiable.

The brainchild of big-wave surfer Brian Keaulana, co-founder and president of developer and operator Honokea West, the proposed surf-centric facility is a rarity in that its development is being led by Native Hawaiian stakeholders — and all team members are from Hawaii. That alone, of course, is no reason to move forward without due diligence, but it is encouraging, especially considering a recent flood of mainland and foreign real estate investment.

Honokea seeks to transform a 19.4-acre plot that was once part of Barbers Point Naval Air Station into a $106 million oasis replete with bungalows, restaurants, retail stores, a surf museum and multiple water features including a lazy river and dive tank. Visitors can immerse themselves in Hawaii’s surfing history, enjoy recreational activities, dine on food made with local ingredients and partake in cultural learning experiences. The site would also host an aquatic film studio in hopes of attracting filmmakers.

It is the development’s main attraction — a 5.5-acre surf lagoon — that most concerns activists. Honokea envisions a destination where surfers of all ages and skill levels can hone their skills or simply have fun in a safe, controlled environment guaranteed to boast decent waves year-round. Whether there is an appetite for a wave pool on an island encircled by famous surf breaks remains to be seen, and is secondary to the issues that accompany construction of a large structure on previously unused land.

In 2023, a lawsuit filed by Na Kia‘i O Wai Ha and its members contested a favorable environmental impact report conducted by Honokea Kalaeloa and accepted by landowner Hawaii Community Development Authority (HCDA). Honokea plans to fill the wave pool with 6.9 million gallons of water, then drain and refill the lagoon every other year — quite a push given the state’s ongoing water conservation efforts.

Used water would be dechlorinated and injected into the Ewa Caprock Aquifer for groundwater recharge — but again, there are questions about capacity and the dechlorination process. According to a draft environmental assessment in 2022, Honokea intends to treat lagoon water through a combination of fine filtration, ozone and ultraviolet disinfection, and chemical chlorination.

Na Kia‘i O Wai Ha’s lawsuit alleges the project will have negative impacts to aquatic life and the Ka­polei Aquifer System that serves a portion of the area’s water needs. Circuit Judge Shirley Kawamura in her ruling last week agreed in part, saying that the most recent environmental assessment provided to HCDA failed to detail how the lagoon would affect the sustainable yield of the aquifer. Further, the assessment did not adequately address “secondary and cumulative” impacts of water use, such as future demand from nearby up-and-coming developments.

These water issues must be studied in full and suitable answers delivered before moving forward. With limited and interconnected aquifers feeding Oahu’s needs, potable water is a precious and increasingly scarce resource that must be protected. Residents are still on edge from the Navy’s Red Hill debacle.

Honokea presents a unique opportunity to showcase Hawaii’s sport — and generate much-needed tax revenue — but it is the responsibility of Honokea Kalaeloa and HCDA to first ensure the project presents a net ecological benefit or, at the very least, maintains the status quo.