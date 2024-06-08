Letter: Discuss local issues, not decided national politics

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Enough, please, with the constant politically charged comments siding with one candidate or the other. It’s really unproductive since virtually everyone has long since chosen one side or the other. I don’t believe newly published letters will change anyone’s mind and only adds to the existing divisiveness of American politics.

Hawaii has enough urgent issues on which opinions need to be heard.

Jerry Feldman

Waikiki

