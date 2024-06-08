Letter: Fix roads for both new and longtime residents

Kapiolani Boulevard is being paved right in front of the new condominium Kuilei Place in preparation for construction and smoother traffic for those who may live there. I understand that it may be necessary for the new residents, but what are the chances of paving a small strip of Waiaka Road for the people who have lived there for years?

In the 30 years that I have been there, it’s never been repaved and has over 100 potholes. We would appreciate a smoother road for our cars’ longevity.

Hopefully they will consider fixing this road, since construction is ongoing right next to it, and the equipment is already being used.

Bonnie Matsumoto

Moiliili

