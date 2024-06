Letter: Thank you to the crews cleaning up downtown

Kudos to the mayor’s downtown/Chinatown cleaning crew. In 37 years of being a merchant downtown, I have never seen the streets as clean as they are these days. Crews are present seven days a week and constantly moving and cleaning. Given today’s challenges, of which there are plenty, they are doing a great job and it is sincerely appreciated by this merchant.

Don Murphy

Owner, Murphy’s Bar and Grill

