Letter: Why the MLB blackout? We can’t attend games

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani rounds third base and scores against the New York Yankees on Friday.

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I’m a lifelong local New York Yankees fan with the best MLB cable package available. It’s upsetting that many games featuring California baseball teams are blacked out.

Why are games that are almost 2,500 miles away restricted? Is MLB worried Hawaii locals will not attend the games live? Any fan of the A’s, Angels, Dodgers, Padres and Giants can’t watch their games on TV, and cable providers can’t do anything about it.

The greed of sports organizations nowadays is sickening.

About 30 years ago, games were free to watch in the New York area and now good seats at the new Yankees stadium are almost $1,000 each. It’s no wonder that baseball is losing its fan base.

Blackout rules for Hawaii baseball fans must be eradicated. Let us watch the games!

Tom Sebas

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter