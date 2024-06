Swipe or click to see more

Hawaii setter Tread Rosenthal and 2025 UH signee Finn Kearney were named to the United States U21 National Team, which will compete in the NORCECA Men’s U21 Continental Championship in Nogales, Mexico.

Rosenthal and Kearney, who both played on the U19 National Team, were two of 12 players selected to the squad out of 21 invited to compete.

Hawaii outside hitter Justin Todd and signee Kainoa Wade of Kamehameha were named as alternates.

The United States last competed in the NORCECA Men’s U21 Continental Championship in 2018, when it finished fourth.

Many of the players on the roster competed on the U.S. Boys U19 team last summer that won the NORCECA Pan American Cup and finished fourth at the FIVB World Championship — the best U.S. finish ever.

The U.S. U21 team will open play in Mexico at 1 p.m. on Wednesday against Suriname. The United States will then play host Mexico on Thursday before quarterfinals begin Friday.

The championship match is on June 16.

Soriano makes weight for UFC fight

Kahuku alum Punahele Soriano will make his welterweight debut against Miguel Baeza to open the main card of UFC on ESPN 57 today at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

Soriano (9-4, 3-4 UFC) made weight at 171 pounds on Friday. He had previously competed at middleweight, where he has lost four of his past five fights.

Baeza (10-3, 3-3), who also weighted in at 171 pounds, won his first 10 professional fights before his current three-fight losing streak.

The main card begins on ESPN at 2 p.m.

15 from UH baseball playing summer ball

The University of Hawaii baseball team will have 15 members from the 2024 team competing in collegiate summer wood bat leagues across the country.

Pitchers Charlie Adamson, Rylen Bayne, Kyle Dobyns, Isaiah Magdaleno, Cory Ronan, Myles Standish, Zacary Tenn and Dylan Waite, infielders Jordan Donahue and Elijah Ickes, catcher Hunter Faildo, outfielders Matthew Miura and Jared Quandt, and utility players Itsuki Takemoto and Ben Zeigler-Namoa were all named to summer ball rosters.

—

HAWAII SUMMER BALL PLAYERS

Player Pos. Team League

Charlie Adamson RHP Green Bay Rockers Northwoods

Rylen Bayne RHP Duluth Huskies Northwoods

Kyle Dobyns RHP Green Bay Rockers Northwoods

Jordan Donahue SS Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLB Draft League

Hunter Faildo C Danville Dans Prospect

Elijah Ickes INF LaCrosse Loggers Northwoods

Isaiah Magdaleno RHP Ridgefield Raptors West Coast

Matthew Miura OF LaCrosse Loggers Northwoods

Jared Quandt OF Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLB Draft League

Cory Ronan LHP West Virginia Black Bears MLB Draft League

Myles Standish LHP Duluth Huskies Northwoods

Ituski Takemoto UT Orleans Firebirds Cape Cod

Zacary Tenn RHP Eau Claire Express Northwoods

Dylan Waite LHP Mankato Moondogs Northwoods

Ben Zeigler-Namoa UT Orleans Firebirds Cape Cod