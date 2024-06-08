Scoreboard – June 8, 2024

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

Cal Ripken 12-U State Tournament: Semifinals, Hawaii Kai All-Stars vs. OBRL Homegrown, noon; OBRL Astros vs. OBRL Hops, noon. Final, Hawaii Kai AllStars/OBRL Homegrown winner vs. OBRL Astros/OBRL Hops winner, 2 p.m. Games at Central Oahu Regional Park.

PADDLING Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a: Kalihi Kai Regatta, 8:30 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon.

SUNDAY

PADDLING Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: King Kamehameha Day Regatta, 8:30 a.m. at Kailua Beach.

BULLETIN BOARD

MOANALUA HIGH SCHOOL

Moanalua High School is accepting resumes for the position of Varsity Boys Soccer Head Coach, Varsity Girls Flag Football Head Coach. Resumes will be accepted now through June 28, 2024. All resumes should be emailed to the Athletic Director at Joel.Kawachi@k12.hi.us