Scoreboard – June 8, 2024

CALENDAR
TODAY
BASEBALL
Cal Ripken 12-U State Tournament: Semifinals, Hawaii Kai All-Stars vs. OBRL Homegrown, noon; OBRL Astros vs. OBRL Hops, noon. Final, Hawaii Kai AllStars/OBRL Homegrown winner vs. OBRL Astros/OBRL Hops winner, 2 p.m. Games at Central Oahu Regional Park.
PADDLING Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a: Kalihi Kai Regatta, 8:30 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon.
SUNDAY
PADDLING Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: King Kamehameha Day Regatta, 8:30 a.m. at Kailua Beach.
BULLETIN BOARD
MOANALUA HIGH SCHOOL
Moanalua High School is accepting resumes for the position of Varsity Boys Soccer Head Coach, Varsity Girls Flag Football Head Coach. Resumes will be accepted now through June 28, 2024. All resumes should be emailed to the Athletic Director at Joel.Kawachi@k12.hi.us