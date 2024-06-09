Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, June 9, 2024 75° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Close rail now before more money is lost

Today Updated 1:07 a.m.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A Skyline train pulls up to the Halaulani Station near Leeward Community College on April 22.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

A Skyline train pulls up to the Halaulani Station near Leeward Community College on April 22.