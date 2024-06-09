Letter: Close rail now before more money is lost

A Skyline train pulls up to the Halaulani Station near Leeward Community College on April 22.

Something does not seem quite right with Tuesday’s story, “Uncertainty over rail leadership could put funding in jeopardy” (Star-Advertiser, June 4). Why give this a negative twist? Yes, it’s the end of it. Highly overdue.

The rail was ill-conceived; there never was too much traffic. I believe some mayor wanted to run for governor, needed money and started signing contracts to get contractors’ donations. He never got a vote on it, he simply asked the populace, “Do you want rubber or metal wheels?”

It will never work — too expensive and there aren’t enough riders. Mayor Rick Blangiardi should establish his legacy and tear it down, restore the damaged aina and grind up the ugly pillars and use the cement to repave all our streets. That could maintain jobs for many years.

Gerhard Hamm

Nuuanu

