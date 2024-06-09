Letter: HECO pilot project seems suspicious

Sunday, June 9, 2024
75°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
1:07 a.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
I was shocked when I read Wednesday’s Island Voices, “Axe HECO’s unfair ‘Shift and Save’ plan” (Star-Advertiser, June 5). This would be a huge penalty for net energy metering customers who spent thousands of dollars to put in solar, only to be credited for one-third the rate of evening usage. Please contact HECO and the Public Utilities Commission to voice your concerns.
Todd Jackson
Mililani
EXPRESS YOURSELF
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter