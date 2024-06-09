Letter: HECO pilot project seems suspicious

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I was shocked when I read Wednesday’s Island Voices, “Axe HECO’s unfair ‘Shift and Save’ plan” (Star-Advertiser, June 5). This would be a huge penalty for net energy metering customers who spent thousands of dollars to put in solar, only to be credited for one-third the rate of evening usage. Please contact HECO and the Public Utilities Commission to voice your concerns.

Todd Jackson

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

