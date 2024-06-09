Letter: Military must reduce isle land ownership

The military began using parts of Makua Valley for live-fire training in the 1920s.

The increasing militarization of Hawaii is alarming. Besides the Army, Navy and Air Force trying to retain all their leased lands —Pohakuloa, Makua, Barking Sands, etc. — now the Air Force wants to build more telescopes on Haleakala. The state has a new Military and Community Relations Office. About half of Hawaii’s land (more than 2 million acres) is designated “Sentinel Landscapes” where anything interfering with the “Department of Defense mission” is discouraged.

This is the opposite of what should be happening. The Apology Resolution of 1993 states the overthrow was illegal and Hawaii never relinquished its sovereignty nor its lands. Therefore, all U.S. executive orders and other land grabs are invalid.

The U.S. military should be withdrawing rather than increasing its footprint.

Regina Gregory

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter