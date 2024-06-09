Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, June 9, 2024 75° Today's Paper

Hawaii NewsVolcanic Ash

David Shapiro: Waters seals the getaway in City Council pay heist

David Shapiro

By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser

Today Updated 1:05 a.m.

Editors' PicksFeatured Columns

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2023 Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2023

Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters