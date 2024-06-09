Volunteers with Hoola Hou ia Kalauao restore cultural identity and abundance
Organic kalo is grown in the Kaonohi ili of the Kalauao ahupuaa (commonly known as Pearlridge) at Hoola Hou ia Kalauao. Hezekiah Cypriano-DeLuze, 16, son of Hoola Hou ia Kalauao’s founder and farming director Anthony DeLuze, planted kalo on Tuesday.
Hoola Hou ia Kalauao’s founder and farming director Anthony DeLuze, right, with Dani Espiritu, the program’s manager.