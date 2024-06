UH’s Hallee Mohr won the discus throw at the Big West Championships in May.

Hallee Mohr finished in 11th place in the discus at the NCAA Championships on Saturday in Eugene, Ore., earning second-team All-America status.

Mohr became the fourth Rainbow Wahine to earn All-America recognition, with her best throw traveling 181 feet, 11 inches. She finished two spots out of qualifying for the final.

Earlier this season, Mohr set the UH record with a toss of 191-1 at the Big West Championships on her way to her second conference title in the event. She then finished fifth at the NCAA West Regionals, qualifying her for the NCAA Championships.

Mohr is the 16th athlete in program history to achieve All-America status, and the second straight after Lilian Turban finished fourth in the high jump last season.

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII ALL-AMERICANS

INDOORS

Athlete, Event, Place

2008

Annett Wichmann, Pentathlon, 4th

2009

Annett Wichmann, Pentathlon, 7th

Amber Kaufman, High Jump, T6th

2010

Amber Kaufman, High Jump, 2nd

OUTDOORS

1983

Gwen Loud, Long Jump, 4th

1984

Gwen Loud, Long Jump, 1st

2001

Cheryl Smith, 10,000m, 12th

2008

Annett Wichman, Heptathlon, 6th

Amber Kaufman, High Jump, 5th

Emily Sheppard, High Jump, 6th

2009

Amber Kaufman, High Jump, 3rd

Annett Wichmann, Heptathlon, 7th

2010

Amber Kaufman, High Jump, 1st

2013

Amanda Alvarez, Triple Jump, 16th

2023

Lilian Turban, High Jump, 4th

2024

Hallee Mohr, Discus, 11th