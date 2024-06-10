Letter: HECO’s ‘Shift and Save’ is opportunity to adjust

Through “Shift and Save,” our ohana has seen a reduction of 20% to 25% on our monthly electric bill. No solar, just common sense. The program has given us an opportunity to do a whole home audit on electrical use.

We are: powering off power strips with underused electronics; hanging laundry on our clothes line; centralizing evening activities to rooms with energy saving light fixtures; using a booklight to read instead of lighting a whole room; planning to unplug one of the two refrigerators; shifting our hot water heater timer to turn on when the rates are lower; charging our personal devices during the day.

“Shift and Save” has given us an opportunity to review how we consume energy, make adjustments and see the real benefits as cost savings.

Plus, our blankets now have a wonderful scent from being out in the Hawaiian sunshine and trade breeze.

Jean Fong

Kaneohe

