Letter: MAGA hypocrites make for weaker democracy

Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters continue to embrace remarkable hypocrisy, yet are rarely called out for their inconsistency.

Trump calls Joe Biden a weak leader who is feeble, frail and demented, yet credits him with organizing and leading an incredibly aligned, all-encompassing cabal of state attorneys general, federal prosecutors, election officials, judges and even jurors who rig elections and persecute him and his followers. Which is it?

Mike Johnson calls the GOP the “rule of law party,” yet refuses to accept Trump’s lawful recent guilty verdict and is actively working to undermine our judicial system.

Differences of opinion are fine and consistent with our Constitution, but working to weaken democracy and blur the separation of powers is not. A more well-read, objective and akamai electorate is essential for the next election. Blind faith in a self-aggrandizing autocrat is not America’s best approach.

J. Marc Rosen

Kaneohe

