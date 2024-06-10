Letter: More funds needed for fireworks enforcement

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

More effective fireworks enforcement is needed. It’s ironic how this state wants to spend our hard-earned tax dollars on speed bumps, red-light cameras and speeding cameras for law breakers, but a simple thing like keeping illegal fireworks out just doesn’t seem to add up. These people in office should stop wasting our tax dollars.

Maybe we should rethink putting these people in office and hire more people with common sense.

Pau Wong

Salt Lake

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter