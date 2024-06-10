Letter: Review college sports conference equality

The NCAA baseball tournament is well underway. Should University of Hawaii baseball have played in the regionals? I’m not qualified to say. I don’t even understand what RPI is — Really Problematic Index? But did the ’Bows have an amazing season? 1,000% yes!

I’m trying to understand how conferences like the Big West, which got two regional bids, are supposed to compete with a conference like the SEC, which got 11. The Division I baseball committee chair mentioned having protocols in place to make such decisions fairly, but it looks incredibly imbalanced from the outside, and such decisions impact recruiting and many other aspects of the sport.

It seems some conferences and accomplished teams get overlooked under the current system. And yes, rooting for those underdogs is fun, but they shouldn’t need to be at unfair disadvantages.

As always, go ’Bows!

Mary C. Lennon

Kailua

