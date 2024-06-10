Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, June 10, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Ecumenical service at FestPAC brings cultures together

By Victoria Budiono

Today Updated 12:33 a.m.

Editors' Picks

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, members of the Hawaii chapter one of the Royal Order of Kamehameha I arrived during Sunday’s ecumenical service for delegates and participants of FestPAC at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Above, members of the Hawaii chapter one of the Royal Order of Kamehameha I arrived during Sunday’s ecumenical service for delegates and participants of FestPAC at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, keiki from the delegation of the Federated States of Micronesia performed a chant during Sunday’s ecumenical service for delegates and participants of FestPAC at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Above, keiki from the delegation of the Federated States of Micronesia performed a chant during Sunday’s ecumenical service for delegates and participants of FestPAC at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, members of the Hawaii chapter one of the Royal Order of Kamehameha I arrived during Sunday’s ecumenical service for delegates and participants of FestPAC at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, keiki from the delegation of the Federated States of Micronesia performed a chant during Sunday’s ecumenical service for delegates and participants of FestPAC at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
RELATED PHOTO GALLERY