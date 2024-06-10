First-term state lawmaker Sen. Brenton Awa stands out as unconventional
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
State Sen. Brenton Awa posed for a portrait Wednesday inside the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol. Awa has a unique place in the Legislature as someone who has stood out for casting the only “no” vote on about 10% of all bills that passed this year and in 2023 among 76 lawmakers.
Brenton Awa, shown Wednesday at the state Capitol, is a second-year state senator.