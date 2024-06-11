Letter: Focus on moving people out of, not into, Honolulu

It’s no secret that Mufi Hannemann’s rail disaster is a major fiasco, but we should be bringing people out of Honolulu and not into the city. Rail was a big mistake from the beginning for our small island. Puerto Rico’s Operation Bootstrap got it right: Give businesses big tax incentives and other major benefits and you’ll get major results. Many businesses flocked there to take advantage.

We can do the same. Encourage big employers to move out of the city; give them whatever it takes. For example, major tax abatements for 30 years, help with construction costs, incentives and benefits.

The $10 billion (to date) rail price tag could have accomplished this. However, it’s not too late. Rail now costs an estimated $51 to run, per passenger. Riders pay only the standard fee of $3. Something is wrong with this picture, and it should be fixed. Will it?

Walter Mahr

Mililani Mauka

