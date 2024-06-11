Letter: Kahikina steering HART in right direction as CEO

Regarding recent articles concerning the continuation of Lori Kahikina’s leadership as CEO and executive director of Skyline, I strongly urge the board and Kahikina to put the community and the project first. Yes, the project has been difficult, troubled and costly, but under Kahikina’s leadership and direction, it is on track. As a professional engineer, she is trained to identify an actual problem, discover the source of the problem, then commit appropriate resources to its resolution and to do so with integrity. She clearly accepts the responsibilities of her position.

Kahikina deserves the board’s and community’s support to continue her leadership for this much-needed project.

Kenn Sprague

Foster Village

