Letter: Liberals are upset about conservative SCOTUS

In a May 26 editorial, New York Times editorial board member Jesse Wegman argues that U.S. Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas should recuse themselves from the presidential immunity case because they have “clear conflicts of interest.”

Judge Alito’s wife flew a flag upside down in an episode the wife said was due to a tiff with a neighbor. Wegman, in a remarkable flight of fancy, ties the episode to the Jan. 6 Capitol assault. His argument for Justice Thomas rests on Thomas having generous, rich friends and a wife active in Republican activities. To quote the author, “Thomas’ extreme closeness with his wife raises similar doubts about his ability to be impartial.”

Wegman provides no examples showing how the wives’ activities have had or will have any bearing on judicial decisions. It is simply another attack by leftists unhappy with the court’s conservative leanings.

Tom Freitas

Mariner’s Ridge

