Letter: Save Memorial Day for fallen service members

I’m confused and a little angered by the front page of the paper on May 26 and May 27 (Memorial Day). The wildfires that destroyed Lahaina were absolutely horrific, and my heart breaks for all those who lost loved ones and for Maui in general. Having said that, Memorial Day is set aside for us to remember, honor and show our gratitude for the military service members who have died fighting for our country and our freedom. Why the focus on the wildfire victims?

We all have the right to honor and remember our loved ones on Memorial Day as we wish, but the front page of the newspaper should have focused on what Memorial Day is all about. Why no “In memoriam” for the service men and women who lost their lives this past year? Why no focus on the people who should have been honored? Lest we forget!

Jamie Ho-Nash

Kaneohe

