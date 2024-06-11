Letter: U.S. needs leaders who can make hard decisions

There are so many things that are occurring concurrently that mystify and challenge our ability to understand. For example, many of our political leaders opine that the current Israel versus Hamas war should stop immediately. The reasons given include the killing of innocent Palestinians and the starving of the same population. Freedom for the hostages held by Hamas does not seem to be an essential element of the cease-fire demand.

And yet, the war in Ukraine continues unabated and President Joe Biden has promised U.S. support until the end of time or when Vladimir Putin is defeated, whichever comes first.

Meanwhile at home, inflation batters the lives of all Americans who can barely make ends meet thanks to the president’s policies.

The country needs political leaders who can make a multitude of difficult choices to save us from Armageddon.

John Tamashiro

Pearl City

