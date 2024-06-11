Off the news: Navy, NASA look to renew Kauai land deals

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Along with proposed lease renewals sought by the Army on Oahu and Hawaii island, the U.S. Navy and National Aeronautics and Space Administration are preparing environmental impact statements for continuing use of state-owned Kauai land at Barking Sands and Koke‘e Park Geophysical Observatory, respectively. Those agreements will expire between 2027 and 2030.

NASA collects geodetic data about Earth’s shape, orientation in space and gravity; and the Navy uses 8,348 acres for the Pacific Missile Range Facility.

Comments are due June 17 and can be emailed to info@PMRF-KPGO-EIS.com.