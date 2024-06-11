A meal made for ohana

Moani Waikiki Bistro & Bar, located in International Market Place, debuts Moani Ohana Dining with a prix fixe menu that includes its bestselling items at a great value. It can be ordered individually or for groups of up to 20. Cost is $50.

It comes with choice of pupu (Pele’s prawns or bao burger), salad (tofu salad or Caesar salad), and entree (miso salmon with bok choy, steamed rice and pickled ginger, or Moani moco with fried rice, hamburger patties and two sunny-side eggs).

To finish off the delectable meal, guests can indulge in Moani’s Cheehoo Cheesecake.

Make reservations by calling 808-466-2629 or emailing vip@themoanihawaii.com and mention “ohana dining.” Follow the biz on Instagram (@moaniwaikiki).

Special treat for grads

Vein at Kakaako just debuted its new prix fixe menu. The four-course meal includes a petite house salad; wagyu Bolognese, pistachio or seasonal pasta; hamari steak, lamb or catch of the day; and bread pudding. Cost is $55 with a wine pairing by Southern Glazers available for an additional $35.

Also during June, Vein at Kakaako is celebrating 2024 graduates by offering them one free entree. There must be a minimum of two people in a party, one graduate per reservation and they must show photographic or video proof of graduating.

Reservations can be made on resy.com or by calling 808-376-4800.

To learn more, visit veinatkakaako.com.

Rice, rice baby

Hawaii hit a significant milestone in its culinary landscape when Kubota Rice Industry Inc. celebrated its grand opening in April. To honor the occasion, the biz hosted a celebration at 53 By the Sea, treating guests to an exceptional culinary experience, showcasing dishes made with its freshly milled rice.

With decades of expertise in rice farming and agricultural machinery, KRHI has a proven commitment to quality and sustainability. With its state-of-the-art milling facilities, it’s on track to becoming the premier destination for premium Japanese rice in the state.

“We are honored to bring the rich tradition of fresh rice milling to the vibrant shores of Hawaii, where it will be embraced by discerning consumers who appreciate the finest ingredients,” states president Takushi Suminaka. “Through our partnership with local distributors, restaurants and supermarkets, we aim to make the unparalleled taste and quality of Japanese rice accessible to all.”

To purchase Kubota Rice, contact Okabe Shoten at 808-265-3472. For more info, visit kubota.com.

Taste of India

Chef Vikram Garg is presenting a benefit dinner to benefit the Hawaii Culinary Education Foundation at 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 at UMI by Chef Vikram Garg (2233 Helumoa Road). The dinner theme is “Gourmet World of the Royals of Patiala.”

Each dish is meticulously crafted with authentic ingredients and traditional techniques, showcasing Garg’s father’s heritage city, Patiala, located in Punjab (Northwestern India). To complement the dinner, wines will be selected by master sommelier Patrick Okubo.

HCEF’s mission is “to provide Hawaii’s culinary students and professional chefs with access to the best culinary knowledge through a variety of programs with local, national, and international chefs and culinary experts.”

Tickets for the event cost $350 and tables of 10 for $3,500 are available. Visit bit.ly/3Rn2c59 to make reservations.