Breakfast of champions

When it comes to delicious breakfast entrees served with aloha, Saenz Ohana Breakfast goes above and beyond. The Kauai-based business, which started in 2018 in Hanalei, is known for its breakfast staples, according to chef/owner Juan Saenz, who owns the business with his wife, Noelle.

“Coming up with our name was pretty easy and we really knew what we wanted,” he says. “We knew we wanted a place where we can make everyone feel and be treated like part of the Saenz ohana. Our main staple is breakfast, but one day, we’ll hopefully move to serve more than breakfast.

“We make almost everything from scratch — we only bring in our flour tortillas and Hawaiian sweet bread,” he adds. “We make everything with so much love and really care about our product.”

The menu offers everything from Hawaiian sweet bread French toast ($12) and buttermilk pancakes ($12) to the popular eggs Benedict ($21).

“We are best known for our kalua eggs Benedict ($21),” Saenz says. “We make our own muffins every morning, along with our signature hollandaise. The eggs Benedict comes with your choice of kalua pig, ham, veggies or steak with two poached eggs covered in freshly made hollandaise topped with cilantro, sprouts and edible flowers on two housemade English muffins. It come with a deep-fried potato stick dusted in our housemade seasoning.”

The biz also offers savory sandwiches and burritos. Be sure to check out the pancake sandwich ($16) — bacon, link sausage and two scrambled eggs between two small buttermilk pancakes with a side of maple syrup — and The Juan ($16). The latter includes chorizo, Portuguese sausage, cilantro, garlic, jalapeños and two scrambled eggs served as a sandwich on Hawaiian sweet bread or as a burrito in a warm tortilla with your choice of sauce.

You can find Saenz Ohana Breakfast at the Makana North Shore Urgent Care parking lot in Princeville. For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@saenzohanabreakfast).

“We love our community and from the start, we only wanted to offer fresh food made from scratch for all to enjoy,” Saenz says. “We truly love what we do and are blessed and grateful to be able to do this.”

Saenz Ohana Breakfast

4488 Hanalei Plantation Road, Princeville

Web: saenzohanabreakfast.com

Instagram: @saenzohanabreakfast

How to order: In-person only

How to pay: Cash, credit cards and Apple Pay accepted