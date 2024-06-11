Celebrate Dad

Looking for last-minute options for Father’s Day? Check these out:

UMI by Vikram Garg

Located in Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani, UMI by Vikram Garg is known for its seafood-centric menus.

Give dad the royal treatment by choosing from one of the tasting menus — Waikiki ($99), UMI ($139) or a curry dinner ($79) — or select bestsellers from the a la carte menu. Popular options include Ora king salmon with Maui onions and sesame eggplant ($45), prime rib-eye or tenderloin ($75) and foie gras gyoza ($29).

UMI by Vikram Garg

Halepuna Waikiki by halekulani

2233 Helumoa Road, Honolulu

808-744-4244

umibyvikramgarg.com

Instagram: @umi_vikramgarg

100 Sails Restaurant & Bar

This Waikiki restaurant is offering a Father’s Day brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ($109 per adult) on June 16 only. Meanwhile, the restaurant’s Father’s Day dinner buffet is available from 5 to 9:30 p.m. June 13 to 16 ($105 per adult).

Buffet highlights include sashimi, crab tartlets, snow crab legs, lobster, smoked baby back ribs, truffle Cobb salad, slow-roasted prime rib, lamb chops and special desserts (rocky road brownie, banana foster cake and white chocolate pudding).

100 Sails Restaurant & Bar

Prince Waikiki

100 Holomoana St. third floor, Honolulu

808-944-4494

100sails.com

Instagram: @100sails

La Palme D’Or

This dessert shop is offering special Father’s Day cakes June 14-16.

The Father’s Day strawberry short cake (6-inch cake $58, 7-inch cake $68, 8-inch cake $88) features a vanilla sponge cake with vanilla cream, sliced strawberries inside, a chocolate drip and chocolate cream decoration. Meanwhile, the beer roll cake ($38) is a vanilla roll cake with vanilla cream and a vanilla cookie.

La Palme D’Or

Ala Moana Center

1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu

808-941-6161

lapalmedorhawaii.com

Instagram: @lapalmedor_hawaii

Tanioka’s Seafoods and Catering

Tanioka’s Father’s Day meal pack is available for pick up on June 16. It costs $249.95 and is designed to feed around six people.

It includes your choice of homemade hamburger steak (with grilled onions, mushrooms and brown gravy) or Hawaiian barbecue pork belly; chicken katsu or baked boneless teriyaki chicken; fried, white or brown rice; potato mac or pesto pasta salad; Chinese chicken salad or grilled bacon-wrapped asparagus; two poke choices or one large spicy ahi on sushi rice platter and one poke choice; and apple crumble squares. The meal pack also includes plates and utensils for six people.

Tanioka’s Seafoods and Catering

94-903 Farrington Hwy., Waipahu

808-671-3779

taniokas.com

Instagram: @taniokas