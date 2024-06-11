Celebrate Dad

Wednesday, June 12, 2024
By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
June 11, 2024
•
Updated
10:15 a.m.
Looking for last-minute options for Father’s Day? Check these out:
UMI by Vikram Garg
Located in Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani, UMI by Vikram Garg is known for its seafood-centric menus.
Give dad the royal treatment by choosing from one of the tasting menus — Waikiki ($99), UMI ($139) or a curry dinner ($79) — or select bestsellers from the a la carte menu. Popular options include Ora king salmon with Maui onions and sesame eggplant ($45), prime rib-eye or tenderloin ($75) and foie gras gyoza ($29).
UMI by Vikram Garg
Halepuna Waikiki by halekulani
2233 Helumoa Road, Honolulu
808-744-4244
umibyvikramgarg.com
Instagram: @umi_vikramgarg
100 Sails Restaurant & Bar
This Waikiki restaurant is offering a Father’s Day brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ($109 per adult) on June 16 only. Meanwhile, the restaurant’s Father’s Day dinner buffet is available from 5 to 9:30 p.m. June 13 to 16 ($105 per adult).
Buffet highlights include sashimi, crab tartlets, snow crab legs, lobster, smoked baby back ribs, truffle Cobb salad, slow-roasted prime rib, lamb chops and special desserts (rocky road brownie, banana foster cake and white chocolate pudding).
100 Sails Restaurant & Bar
Prince Waikiki
100 Holomoana St. third floor, Honolulu
808-944-4494
100sails.com
Instagram: @100sails
La Palme D’Or
This dessert shop is offering special Father’s Day cakes June 14-16.
The Father’s Day strawberry short cake (6-inch cake $58, 7-inch cake $68, 8-inch cake $88) features a vanilla sponge cake with vanilla cream, sliced strawberries inside, a chocolate drip and chocolate cream decoration. Meanwhile, the beer roll cake ($38) is a vanilla roll cake with vanilla cream and a vanilla cookie.
La Palme D’Or
Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu
808-941-6161
lapalmedorhawaii.com
Instagram: @lapalmedor_hawaii
Tanioka’s Seafoods and Catering
Tanioka’s Father’s Day meal pack is available for pick up on June 16. It costs $249.95 and is designed to feed around six people.
It includes your choice of homemade hamburger steak (with grilled onions, mushrooms and brown gravy) or Hawaiian barbecue pork belly; chicken katsu or baked boneless teriyaki chicken; fried, white or brown rice; potato mac or pesto pasta salad; Chinese chicken salad or grilled bacon-wrapped asparagus; two poke choices or one large spicy ahi on sushi rice platter and one poke choice; and apple crumble squares. The meal pack also includes plates and utensils for six people.
Tanioka’s Seafoods and Catering
94-903 Farrington Hwy., Waipahu
808-671-3779
taniokas.com
Instagram: @taniokas