Layers of flavor

Enjoy this light dessert of vegan coffee gelatin, which is easy to make.

Adjust the intensity of coffee flavor and the sweetness by adding more instant coffee or sugar.

Brewed coffee (or cappuccino for the adventurous) can also be used in place of the water and instant coffee, but it must be brewed strong.

Note that the coconut milk will separate once the mixture gels, creating a layer on top of the coffee mixture, and giving you light and dark layers.

Layered Vegan Coffee Gelatin

Ingredients:

• 4 cups water

• Pinch of salt

• 6 rounded teaspoons instant coffee granules

• 2 rounded teaspoons agar agar

• 6-9 rounded teaspoons sugar

• 3/4 cup coconut milk

Directions:

Pour water with salt into a pot and bring to a boil. Add instant coffee and stir well to dissolve. Reduce heat to medium-low.

Mix agar agar powder thoroughly with sugar, then add to the coffee water; stir to completely dissolve.

Add coconut milk, stirring continuously so agar agar does not stick to the bottom of the pot. Once the coconut milk is incorporated, remove pot from the stove.

Pour contents into a flat baking dish or individual serving dishes. Use a small spoon to remove bubbles on the surface. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate.

Serves 10-16.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 10 servings, not including adding more instant coffee or sugar): 60 calories, 3.5 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 50 mg sodium, 8 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 1 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.