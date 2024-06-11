Let’s get ‘shell’ fish

Swipe or click to see more

While the exact date for National Lobster Day seems to be debatable — some sources cite June 15, while others say Sept. 25 — we have no problem enjoying lobster all year long. Whether you prefer simple lobster tails dipped in melted butter or stuffed lobster rolls, here are some ways to celebrate the beloved sea creature:

Benedict

Lobster Bennies make it easy to elevate your brunch. The cooked lobster is sure to pair perfectly with any delectable hollandaise.

Where to get it: Aloha Kitchen, Smith & Kings, Red Salt Koa Kea.

Bisque

This seafood soup is known for its creamy, smooth texture and delicious seasonings. Whether you’re using fresh or frozen lobster, the succulent pieces of seafood are sure to steal the show.

Where to get it: Basalt, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Upstairs at Pier 38.

Fries

Hand-cut fries are great in and of itself, but butter-poached lobster takes them to the next level. Toppings for these loaded fries abound — enjoy them with garlic butter, or indulge with melted mozzarella cheese.

Where to get it: Jolene’s Market, Smith & Kings, Wicked Maine Lobster.

Lobster roll

Whether it’s in Hawaiian sweet bread or brioche, lobster rolls are synonymous with summer. This popular New England staple usually features a buttery, split-top roll with a filling made of lobster meat, lemon juice, butter, salt and pepper.

Where to get it: FEAST, Jolene’s Market, Royal Lobster.

Mac and cheese

This creamy, cheesy concoction is already irresistible, but throw lobster in the mix for something absolutely mouthwatering. To create an extra ooey, gooey sauce, use a blend of Parmesan, Gruyere, cheddar and Monterey Jack.

Where to get it: Smith & Kings, The Signature Prime Steak & Seafood, Wicked Maine Lobster.

Sandwich

With lobster sandwiches, you can go for hot or chilled. The lobster melt from Jolene’s Market is a savory concoction of cheddar, Muenster and Swiss cheeses paired with lobster mixed with mayo and garlic butter between slices of house-made Japanese milk bread.

Meanwhile, Mariposa’s signature lobster club is a refreshing combo of bacon, lobster, roasted peppers, avocado, butter lettuce and mayo.

Where to get it: Mariposa, Jolene’s Market.

Lobster tail

A popular part of surf and turf, buttery cold-water lobster tails are the perfect complement to any filet. Sometimes, you can even get them as an entree (twin lobster tails).

Where to get it: Little Joe’s Steakhouse, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, The Signature Prime Steak & Seafood.

Pasta or rice

Pastas with cream sauce are more decadent and fancy once lobster is added. Succulent chunks of lobster tail are sure to make this entree memorable, whether you prefer it in angel hair pasta, ravioli or risotto.

Where to get it: Aroma Italia Monsarrat, Merriman’s Honolulu, Hoku’s at The Kahala.

Seafood platter

A classic seafood platter is always a crowd pleaser, since it contains jewels of the sea. Platters usually include an assortment of crab legs, chilled shrimp, freshly shucked oysters, local-style poke and — sometimes — lobster tails. They usually come with a selection of dipping accompaniments like mignonette and cocktail sauces.

Where to get it: CINO, Plumeria Beach House, StripSteak, A Michael Mina Restaurant.