Plant-forward perfection

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Plant-based options seem to be a-plenty nowadays. If you’re looking for vegetarian options that don’t sacrifice flavor, check out these options:

Check out this Kakaako cafe

ALO Cafe Hawaii (691 Auahi St.) recently opened in SALT At Our Kakaako. This is the third location for this plant-based vegan cafe and deli, which focuses on food with no artificial flavors or colors, no refined sugar or MSG, and organic products.

Popular dishes include nutty banana toast and coco cream ($13.56), lilikoi bowl ($13.78 small, $14.93 large) and avocado toast with arugula salad ($14.28).

Call 808-798-7684 or visit alocafehawaii.com.

New tasting menus at nature

natuRe waikiki (413 Seaside Ave. Ste. 2F) just launched a new summer tasting menu ($60 for three courses, $120 for six courses). The eatery is known for its farm-to-table concept and the option to enjoy a plant-based tasting menu ($100 for six courses, $50 for three courses).

The vegan menu features dishes like Ewa sweet corn with mac nuts, beet poke with sunchokes, and lentil tofu steak with eggplant.

Call 808-212-9282 or visit naturewaikiki.com.

Mediterranean eatery’s new menu

Istanbul Hawaii (1108 Auahi St. Ste. 152) is known for its Turkish cuisine, and it’s launching a plant-based menu starting in mid-June. This plant-based menu will be available in addition to the restaurant’s regular menu.

Enjoy dishes like plant-based “steak and eggs” ($39) — eggs are made from chickpeas — along with artichoke dolma ($30), watermelon “ahi” crudo ($22), summer Mediterranean zucchini carpaccio ($22) and plant-based shakshuka ($24). There’s even a plant-based version of the Delectable Cilbir ($22), which is a customer favorite on the brunch menu.

“We have many more plant-based dishes,” says chef Ahu Hettema. “Basically, we have created a plant-based restaurant within the restaurant.”

Call 808-772-4440 or visit istanbulhawaii.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).