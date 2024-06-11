Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

FestPAC is called ‘a beautiful, chaotic mess’

By Victoria Budiono

Today Updated 11:07 p.m.

Editors' Picks

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM American Samoa dancers performed Monday at FestPAC Village at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

American Samoa dancers performed Monday at FestPAC Village at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Regina Meredith, right, of American Samoa reached out Monday to hug a student from Halau Ku Mana Charter School. The class had spent the morning making tapa during FestPAC at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Regina Meredith, right, of American Samoa reached out Monday to hug a student from Halau Ku Mana Charter School. The class had spent the morning making tapa during FestPAC at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Rapa Nui dancers practiced Monday for FestPAC at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Rapa Nui dancers practiced Monday for FestPAC at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM American Samoa dancers performed Monday at FestPAC Village at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Regina Meredith, right, of American Samoa reached out Monday to hug a student from Halau Ku Mana Charter School. The class had spent the morning making tapa during FestPAC at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Rapa Nui dancers practiced Monday for FestPAC at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.