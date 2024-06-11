Kokua Line: Why does power keep going out in Waipio?

Question: From the beginning of April through May 2, residents of Waipio Gentry experienced six electrical power outages. The last two were on May 27 from 7:42 to 9:20 p.m. and on May 29 from 9:30 to 11 p.m. We reported the outages to Hawaiian Electric and informed our state representative and also the state Public Utilities Commission. As of May 31 we had not been given a plausible answer. I was hoping I would receive answers before June 4, but instead we had another outage the following day that lasted from 4:21 to 11 p.m. Any help will be greatly appreciated.

Answer: Kokua Line received your query Wednesday and emailed Hawaiian Electric that day, knowing we wouldn’t be able to publish any reply until today at the earliest, due to our time off. Hawaiian Electric did reply in our absence, apologizing for multiple outages related to its wildfire safety strategy, which it is tweaking to avoid unnecessary future outages in your area. Here is the full emailed response from Hawaiian Electric spokesperson Darren Pai:

“We apologize for the inconvenience and we know we need to do better. The outages in Waipahu and Waipio were caused by faults in the underground electrical cables in the area, which are connected to circuits that include overhead power lines subject to new wildfire safety settings. These safety features are set at a higher sensitivity, shutting off power quickly if any disruption is detected.

“We want to assure customers in the area that we’re taking immediate action. First, we’re removing the enhanced sensitivity settings on this circuit to reduce the number of outages. Safety isn’t compromised because this circuit is primarily underground and this is not an area at highest risk for wildfire. Long-term, we’re also developing a plan for repair and replacement of the underground equipment in the area.”

Hawaiian Electric has updated its wildfire safety protocols to reduce the risk that a live wire sparks a fire, while also maintaining a reliable electrical power supply throughout the islands. On July 1 the company will officially launch its Public Safety Power Shutoff, which will deenergize overhead power lines in high-risk fire areas when dry, windy weather conditions warrant such precautions. As Kokua Line reported Thursday, 808ne.ws/3XhhoEA, it’s important for Hawaiian Electric customers to update their contact information with the company so they can be informed of any outages for which Hawaiian Electric is able to provide advance warning. This is especially important for customers who live in high-risk areas and/or those who have special medical needs.

Read more about the Public Safety Power Shutoff program at hawaiianelectric.com.

Downed power lines were a factor in wind-whipped wildfires that devastated Maui in August.

Q: Some time ago you printed where we could look up water main breaks. I don’t have a cellphone, but I can look up information on the computer at the library.

A: The Honolulu Board of Water Supply posts information about reported water main breaks at boardofwatersupply.com/mainbreaks.

Auwe

Auwe to motorcycles and other loud vehicles that rev up Kalanianaole Highway on Sunday mornings, the one day I have to sleep in and relax and enjoy some peace and quiet. This is through Aina Haina, not in some remote stretch of road. From the sound of it, many of these vehicles are speeding. — A reader

Mahalo

Many thanks to the attentive motorist who noticed that my phone had fallen out of my pocket as I was crossing the street near the outlet stores in Waikele. At first I thought he was rude when he beeped at me, but then he motioned to the ground and I looked back and saw my phone. It wasn’t broken! Mahalo! — A reader

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.