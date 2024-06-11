Off the news: New role created at Royal Mausoleum

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) broke tradition in choosing the latest curator at the Royal Mausoleum at Mauna ‘Ala this year, arousing pushback from Hawaiian organizations. In response, it is opening a second position to “focus solely on cultural protocols and practices.”

In May, DLNR selected Doni Chong as 18th curator of the Royal Mausoleum; duties include management of maintenance, repair and admissions. For the first time in more than 100 years, however, this curator did not have traditional family ties to a lineage of caretakers entrusted with the remains of Hawaiian royalty. DLNR will meet with Hawaiian leaders and cultural practitioners to shape the added role.