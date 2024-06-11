Memorial services set for Coach Nakamura

Tuesday, June 11, 2024
77°
Today's Paper
By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
•
Updated
11:16 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Memorial services for longtime softball and baseball coach John Nakamura are set for June 30 at Hosoi Garden Mortuary. Visitation begins at 1 p.m. and the service starts at 2.
Nakamura coached Kailua High School to a state baseball championship in 1969, and later was a University of Hawaii softball assistant for more than two decades, starting with the program’s inception in 1985. He died at age 89 on March 12 after a short illness.
Nakamura, who was born on Maui and lettered in track and baseball at Baldwin, was a pitcher and outfielder on the UH baseball team. After graduation, he coached and taught history and PE at several Oahu high schools in a 28-year career with the DOE.