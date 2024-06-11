Memorial services set for Coach Nakamura

Memorial services for longtime softball and baseball coach John Nakamura are set for June 30 at Hosoi Garden Mortuary. Visitation begins at 1 p.m. and the service starts at 2.

Nakamura coached Kailua High School to a state baseball championship in 1969, and later was a University of Hawaii softball assistant for more than two decades, starting with the program’s inception in 1985. He died at age 89 on March 12 after a short illness.

Nakamura, who was born on Maui and lettered in track and baseball at Baldwin, was a pitcher and outfielder on the UH baseball team. After graduation, he coached and taught history and PE at several Oahu high schools in a 28-year career with the DOE.