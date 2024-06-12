Letter: How is convicted felon OK for U.S. president?

Unless what I read in the papers is incorrect, Republicans are pro-life. They oppose abortions and even contraception. However, they are pro-guns. Guns kill. There is no other purpose for guns. So to support guns, aren’t you contradicting yourself being pro-life? Also, how can they support a candidate for president who is a convicted felon? There have been great Republicans, and probably still are, but how do you convince the people of America that they should vote for a convicted felon? Not to mention the many other criminal charges that he has yet to go to trial for? Donald Trump has only one interest and that is himself. Wise up, Republicans.

Clifford Murakami

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

