Letter: Publicly display diverse array of FestPAC gifts

What an extraordinary event and honor for Hawaii to host the 13th gathering of the Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture (“Colorful ceremony at festival showcases Pacific arts, cultures,” Star- Advertiser, June 7).

Watching the opening ceremonies and experiencing the diversity of cultures through speeches, songs and dances was very memorable, and the pride and emotion of the participants were palpable.

Gov. Josh Green and the first lady welcomed every island and graciously accepted many traditional and interesting gifts representing their cultural identities. It would be incredible if these unique gifts could be put in a location where they could be visited by the public and appreciated.

John Corbin

Kaneohe

