Letter: Simply put, Trump wins out in Biden comparison

In her commentary, Jean Rosenfeld embarked on an impressive analysis of why Donald Trump’s supporters stand by him even after his recent conviction (“How Trump retains fervent supporters,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, June 9). I am surprised she found so much gymnastic analysis necessary.

I think the truth and reality are simple: voters have the rare opportunity to compare the impact of the policies of two back-to-back presidents on their lives, their economic well-being, the state of the world, the way they see their nation and even the way their nation is regarded internationally. They find no need for academic reasonings. Simply, they have judged which of the two men in question has left them better off. Donald Trump emerges as preferred.

Cognitive dissonance? Perhaps within the faculty lounge. In the real world, “sometimes a cigar is just a cigar.”

Peter S. Glick

Waialae Nui Ridge

