Editorial: Actions can fight domestic violence

A far-reaching study conducted in Hawaii by the State Coalition Against Domestic Violence has turned up a number of alarming revelations. Among them: Nearly 1 in 5 surveyed residents had experienced a form of violence from a current or former partner in the past five years.

More frightening: 1 in 20 were subjected to potentially life-threatening abuse such as choking, or physical harm or threats while pregnant, considered “lethality indicators.”

The tragic outcomes possible when a partner inflicts physical or coercive abuse on another are known all too well to Hawaii residents, with reports almost daily of domestic violence arrests, punctuated by chilling and disturbing incidents of deaths resulting from intimate partner violence (IPV).

The statewide goal must be to stop the violence, and save lives. The study, “Scars on the Heart: Barriers to Safety for Survivors of Domestic Violence,” includes a range of actions to ward off potential abusers and empower potential victims, and these must be employed vigorously.

Complex barriers face victims and potential victims of domestic violence, discouraging survivors from seeking safety. Respondents informed researchers that in looking for help they encountered long waitlists, or fees they couldn’t afford. Legal services, housing assistance and child care to allow for independent living are in short supply, as are recovery and other support services, such as job training. Action is needed to increase support services in all of these areas.

Prevention must be the highest goal, and education on preventing and avoiding domestic violence must be a priority. The report suggests that information and skill-building campaigns should begin as early as kindergarten, and must also be widespread.

Nationwide study data shows that teaching healthy relationship skills prevents violence. Yet many young adults have never been involved in discussions on the issues, or encounter the subject only in college. Meanwhile, the study data shows that 29% of respondents ages 18 to 34 have experienced domestic violence. The state must support primary prevention techniques — with emphasis for young boys and girls about positive, healthy relationships and outlets — to eliminate this disconnect.

To protect those at risk of physical harm, the report calls for deeper engagement with law enforcement. More training and more personnel are needed, and must be employed in communities with a higher incidence of IPV, including West Oahu, where access to services and emergency assistance is currently inadequate.

In addition to physical violence, 1 in 5 residents has experienced coercive control or isolation. This indicates that thousands across the state are currently experiencing physical, emotional, or financial abuse and need support.

A number of respondents were unaware of services available. Even worse, services offered aren’t a comfortable fit for a number of victims and potential victims, indicating a need for tailored programs to meet the needs of groups most at risk: Hawaiians, Filipinos, young adults and LGBTQ+ domestic partners. The benefits of such tailored programs must be recognized, and supported.

Providing mental health, legal, housing and other supportive services costs money, of course. Hawaii’s local governments and organizations need to be up front about what’s lacking, and form a plan with progressive benchmarks to fill the gaps. Programs providing direct cash assistance to survivors should also be expanded.

This study has significantly expanded the data available to public and private service providers, and includes remedies that can produce lasting benefits. It’s time now for coordinated action to fund and implement these effective solutions.