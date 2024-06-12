Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii News

FestPAC Delegates show support for New Caledonia

By Victoria Budiono

Today

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM People milled past the hale of New Caledonia on Tuesday during the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture, held at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.
People milled past the hale of New Caledonia on Tuesday during the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture, held at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“I really want to create something to symbolize unity and solidarity for our brothers and sisters in Oceania who are suffering, not just in New Caledonia, but also in West Papua, back home in Guam and here in Hawaii as well.”</strong> <strong>Kaitlin Ngeremokt</strong> <em>Guamanian-­Palauan artist</em>
“I really want to create something to symbolize unity and solidarity for our brothers and sisters in Oceania who are suffering, not just in New Caledonia, but also in West Papua, back home in Guam and here in Hawaii as well.”

Kaitlin Ngeremokt

Guamanian-­Palauan artist

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Millicent Barty talked to those stopping by the hale. Barty, an advocate for both climate change and the revitalization of traditional customs and heritage affected by colonization, is from the Solomon Islands.
Millicent Barty talked to those stopping by the hale. Barty, an advocate for both climate change and the revitalization of traditional customs and heritage affected by colonization, is from the Solomon Islands.

