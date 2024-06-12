Rainbows’ Machado named to all-region baseball team

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii designated hitter Austin Machado on Tuesday was named an American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings second-team All-West Region selection.

Machado, a junior from Cardiff By The Sea, Calif., led the Rainbow Warriors with a .351 batting average and 48 RBIs. He reached base in 52 of 53 games and finished sixth in the Big West with a .473 on-base percentage.

Machado, a second-team all-conference honoree, is the first UH player to earn ABCA All-Region recognition since pitcher Dylan Thomas in 2018. Machado also started 18 games at catcher.

Schorsch, Hegoas win bodyboarding titles

Alix Schorsch won the men’s open division and Uhaina-Kailani Hegoas claimed the women’s open division at the International Bodysurfing Association World Finals, which concluded Monday at Point Panic.

Schorsch, of France, scored 13.20 points to edge Hawaii’s Kealii Punley, who had a 13.20.

Hegoas, also of France, posted a 13.83 with Hawaii’s DeLori Gomes placing second with a 12.44.

France’s Pako Junca-Iturriaga claimed the 19-younger division with a 13.83.

The three-day event drew 84 competitors.