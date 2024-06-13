Downtown Honolulu power outage hits state buildings, traffic signals

A power outage in downtown Honolulu has closed multiple state offices and knocked out many traffic signals in the area this morning.

City officials are reminding the public to treat darkened traffic signals as an all-way stop.

As of 11 a.m., most traffic signals in the Downtown-Chinatown districts, which stretch from River to Alakea streets, and between Nimitz Highway and Beretania Street, are out of service.

Honolulu police are helping to direct traffic at major intersections, according to city officials.

This morning multiple power outages have occurred throughout downtown Honolulu affecting multiple state buildings including but not limited to the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, Judiciary, Kalanimoku, Kamamalu, Keoneana, State Office Tower, No 1. Capitol and Kekaunaoha Buildings, according to the Department of Accounting and General Services.

DAGS said state offices in the affected buildings will be closed to the public until further notice.

Drivers should obey all the rules of the roadway, and drive with patience and aloha, HECO officials said.

Hawaiian Electric said at about 10 a.m. that repair crews were on-site in downtown Honolulu.