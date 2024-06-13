Letter: Antiwar protesters mere pawns of foreign parties

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Let’s be clear about antiwar demonstrations during the Vietnam War era and those we are experiencing today. The North Vietnamese (supported mainly by Russia) simply enslaved the South, leading to the deaths of many.

In Gaza, Hamas seeks a horrific annihilation of the state of Israel. Genocide is defined as “the deliberate and systematic destruction of a group of people because of their ethnicity, nationality, religion, or race.”

Charitably, student demonstrators of each war are simply puppets of foreign interests.

For Vietnam, the Russians intervened with direct military support and by subversion, using U.S. student uprisings on behalf of themselves and international Communism.

For the current Middle East conflict, Iran is using its surrogate, Hamas, to destroy the state of Israel and — if you listen to the rhetoric in current demonstrations and Hamas leadership — Jews, wherever they are on the planet.

Toby Rushforth

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter