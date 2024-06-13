Letter: Failed rail, homelessness deserve better handling

Close the rail; it was a white elephant from the get-go. Another project unable to be completed under budget. Knock down the rail and use the concrete to pave roads. Convert the trams into homeless shelters.

Today, the Kokua Hale is more than half vacant. Why not use it for the homeless who want to get off of the streets? As for Hawaii residents who cannot afford housing, use eminent domain to purchase the house or condo bought by nonresidents and allow kamaaina to buy it.

Who got paid under the table to increase the density in Kakaako? Credits to the developers that can sell it to other developers? Who can pay what they call “affordable” to purchase?

People, wake and vote for people who really care about your needs.

Wendy Mansho

Salt Lake

