Letter: Policies, not personality, should inform choices

For a lot of people, this upcoming presidential election has come down to age, “Who made money and how?” or “Who was convicted and how?” Nowadays, that’s what the news media promotes. Unsettling news leads to a bigger audience, which leads to more business. This creates a comparison of personalities and is very superficial.

More concerning are policies. Who’s better at managing the USA’s best interests? Controlling inflation, promoting defense, securing our country’s sovereignty, stimulating the economy, curbing violence in our cities, caring for the safety of all the people and ensuring peace and stability in the world. Policy, that’s what’s important.

This coming election, don’t make your decisions based on scuttlebutt, rumors and innuendo. Think about what’ll be best for your family and make decisions on what’s going to be best for our country, and you.

Ted Kanemori

Kaneohe

