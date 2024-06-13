Letter: Too-high studio rents are behind vacancies

I am reading the article on the front page of the Sunday paper about the low-income senior rental building on Alakea Street and I am amazed at the comment from the consultant who was quoted as saying, “it’s kind of a head scratcher,” in regard to why the apartments continue to remain vacant (“Low-income rental tower mostly vacant after October opening,” Star-Advertiser, June 9).

There is really no head scratching needed here; a very simple explanation could be that the rent is too high.

I’m sorry, but $1,200 for a studio is not “affordable” for the people in the income groups they are targeting.

Perhaps they need to reevaluate their pricing models and lower the rents rather than sit around and hope someone will want to pay that ridiculous price. This isn’t rocket science.

Jonelle Rezantes

Kaneohe

