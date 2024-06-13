Letter: Trump can’t carry gun, but maybe nuke codes

Let me get this straight. Donald Trump is now a convicted felon and can’t legally carry a gun in some states. But, if he is elected president, he will have access to the nuclear arsenal of the United States. Am I missing something, or is there a problem here? It must be harder to rob a bank with a nuke hiding behind a trench coat, so a permit isn’t required: “I have a three megaton nuclear device in my pocket so give me all your money.” What teller would believe that — except if it were Trump standing in line?

Rob Caveney

Kailua

